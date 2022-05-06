Wizz Air to launch direct flights to Kyrgyzstan

Kyrgyzstan and Hungary agreed to launch direct flights on the Budapest – Bishkek – Budapest route, Azerbaijan’s Trend reports with reference to the Foreign Ministry of Kyrgyzstan.

During the official visit of the Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto to Kyrgyzstan, the decision was made to launch direct flights between Hungary and Kyrgyzstan.

The flights between Budapest (BUD) and Bishkek’s Manas International Airport (FRU) will be operated by Wizz Air.

The launch of the flights is planned for the near future.

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 4

