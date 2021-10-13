Wizz Air to launch 26 new destinations from 4 cities in Ukraine, including Kiev and Lviv to Brussels South Charleroi

Wizz Air will offer passengers three more flights from Ukraine as early as December 2021, and 23 more in spring and summer 2022.

New flights are scheduled from Kyiv Zhuliany Airport to Paris (Beauvais), Eindhoven, Brussels (Charleroi), Nice, Barcelona, ​​Madrid, Alicante, Malaga, Porto, Palma de Mallorca, Chania, and Basel.

More flights will depart from Lviv to Madrid, Eindhoven, Paris (Beauvais), Barcelona, ​​Nice, Treviso, Brussels (Charleroi), Athens, and Thessaloniki.

Flights from Odessa will be destined to London (Luton), Pardubice, Athens; and from Kharkiv to Thessaloniki and Pardubice.

Flights from Kyiv to Paris Beauvais, Eindhoven, and Brussels South Charleroi will be launched in December 2021, while the rest will start in the spring and summer of 2022.

After the new routes are launched, Wizz Air will be flying from Ukraine to 22 countries against the current 18. The number of active routes from the country will reach 117.

Robert Carey, Wizz Air President, says he expects the new flights will boost the carrier’s passenger traffic from Ukraine by 120%.

As reported earlier, Wizz Air from December 16 will restart a flight from Kyiv to Stockholm, which has been operating since 2010 before being suspended.

Source: Ukrinform.net