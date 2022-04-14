Wizz Air to handle three new routes from Katowice Airport: Ibiza, Madeira and Tirana

Wizz Air has announced that it will launch three new regular routes at Katowice Wojciech Korfanty International Airport during this year’s summer.

On 15 June 2022, flights to Ibiza (Spain) will become available; they will be handled once a week: on Wednesdays. The next day – on 16 June 2022 – Wizz Air will fly for the first time from Katowice Airport to Tirana – flights to the capital of Albania will initially be available on Thursdays and Sundays; from 4 July, however, the route will be handled on Mondays and Fridays. On 18 June 2022, the air carrier will launch flights to Madeira (Portugal). Flights to this destination will be available on Tuesdays and Saturdays. It will be the only Wizz Air route connecting a Polish airport with Madeira.

Wizz Air is the leading airline at Katowice Airport when it comes to the number of regular routes available during “Summer 2022.” The air carrier will handle 37 routes to 19 countries, i.e. to Spain (Barcelona, Castellon, Fuerteventura, Ibiza, Palma De Mallorca, Malaga, Tenerife), Italy (Alghero, Catania, Milan-Bergamo, Naples, Rome-Fiumicino), the United Kingdom (Bristol, Doncaster-Sheffield, Liverpool, London-Luton), Norway (Bergen, Stavanger, Oslo-Torp), Greece (Athens, Corfu), Germany (Dortmund, Cologne-Bonn), Sweden (Malmo, Stockholm Skavsta), Albania (Tirana), Bulgaria (Burgas), Croatia (Split), Cyprus (Larnaca), Montenegro (Podgorica), Georgia (Kutaisi), the Netherlands (Eindhoven), Iceland (Reykjavik), Israel (Tel Aviv), Malta, Portugal (Madeira) and the United Arab Emirates (Abu Dhabi).

“After two difficult years, during which the coronavirus pandemic negatively affected the aviation industry, Wizz Air is once again developing its network at Katowice Airport. Katowice Airport has considerable potential when it comes to outbound traffic; passengers eagerly travel on regular flights to warm places in the south and west of Europe. They organize holiday trips on their own, on the basis of these routes – it’s a growing trend. It’s why I’m certain that Wizz Air’s new routes from Katowice Airport will be commercially successful,” said Artur Tomasik, President of the Board of the Upper Silesian Aviation Group (GTL SA), the company managing Katowice Airport.

Since May 2004, Wizz Air has a base established at Katowice Airport. It is the first base airport in the airline’s history; it’s where the carrier based its first Airbus A320 and where it performed its first commercial flight (i.e. to London-Luton). In nearly 18 years, Wizz Air has handled 21.7 million travellers on routes to/from Katowice Airport; its fleet of Airbus A320 and A321 aircraft has performed over 147 thousand takeoffs and landings at the airport.

Katowice Airport is among the biggest regional airports in Poland. In 2019, 4.84 million passengers travelled via its network; two million passengers were handled on charter flights. The coronavirus pandemic which caused the biggest crisis in the history of aviation slowed the forecast growth of passenger traffic. In 2020, 1.44 million passengers were handled at Katowice Airport, and 2.32 million in 2021. Katowice Wojciech Korfanty Airport is the country leader in the area of charter traffic and the regional leader in the area of cargo traffic. The “Summer 2022” schedule, which went live on the last Sunday of March and which will be in force until the last Saturday of October, comprises 113 regular and charter routes to 90 airports in 30 countries at Katowice Airport.

Pyrzowice, 14 April 2022