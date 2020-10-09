Wizz Air to fly from 9th airport in Poland with new route from Rzeszów Jasionka to Eindhoven

Wizz Air announced the launch of its operations at the ninth airport in Poland – Rzeszów Jasionka. From 6 November, Wizz Air will offer a new service to Eindhoven from Rzeszów Jasionka connecting Southeast Poland with the Netherlands.

The new route to Eindhoven is expected to stimulate aviation and hospitality sectors in the region, while allowing passengers from Podkarpacie to travel on WIZZ’s lowest fares to the Netherlands. Tickets for the new connection are now available for sale on wizzair.com or via mobile app. Prices start at PLN 69***

For a safe and comfortable trip to Eindhoven with Wizz Air the company has introduced a range of enhanced hygiene measures, to ensure the health and safety of its customers and crew. As part of these new protocols, throughout the flight, both cabin crew and passengers are required to wear facemasks, with cabin crew also required to wear gloves. Wizz Air’s aircraft are regularly put through an industry-leading fogging process with an antiviral solution and, following WIZZ’s stringent daily cleaning schedule, all of the airline’s are further disinfected overnight aircraft with the same antiviral solution. Onboard purchases are encouraged to be made by contactless payment. Passengers are requested to follow physical distancing measures introduced by the local health authorities and are encouraged to make all purchases prior to the flight online (e.g. checked-in luggage, WIZZ Priority, fast security track), to minimise any possible physical contact at the airport.

As for any other Wizz Air flight, passengers who choose Eindhoven as an accessible destination in the Wizz Air network can add WIZZ Flex to their booking. This way passengers can rest assured that if circumstances change, or they simply wish to travel on a different date, or to a different destination, they can rebook on any WIZZ flight of their choice. Providing that extra layer of protection for passenger bookings, is a peace of mind during these uncertain times.

George Michalopoulos, Chief Commercial Officer at Wizz Air, said: We are thrilled to announce our first route from Rzeszów Jasionka Airport to Eindhoven. Wizz Air continues to expand its low-fare route network in Poland while maintaining the highest standards in terms of health and safety protocols. Our Polish crew looks forward to welcoming you on board.

Adam Hamryszczak, CEO of Rzeszow-Jasionka Airport, said: Today’s announcement is a real milestone in the history of Rzeszow-Jasionka airport. Our strategic goal is to diversify our business partnerships therefore we highly appreciate the decision of Wizz Air to start operating from our airport. I hope this new route marks the beginning of a long-term co-operation and further route development.

Wladyslaw Ortyl, Marshal of Podkaprackie Region, said: We warmly welcome the new international carrier at our regional airport, which is one of the key drivers of the economic growth. Podkarpackie offers a variety of opportunities for both tourists and investors. We look forward to hosting the visitors from the Netherlands and neighbouring countries.

THE NEWEST WIZZ AIR’S ROUTES FROM RZESZÓW JASIONKA

Route Operating days Start Fares from Rzeszów Jasionka – Eindhoven Nov-20: Monday, Friday from Dec-20: Tuesday, Saturday 6 November 2020 14.99 EUR / 69 PLN

Oct 7, 2020, 13:00