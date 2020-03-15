Wizz Air suspends flights to Poland, Latvia and Moldova following respective decisions to ban international travel

POLAND

Wizz Air announced that, as a result of the travel restrictions imposed on all foreign flights announced by Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki effective as of 00:00 March 15, 2020, the airline has suspended all its flights to and from Poland until further notice.

The travel restrictions come as a response to minimise the spread of COVID-19 pandemic. Starting from 00:00 local time on 15 March 2020, no foreign citizens will be allowed to enter Poland, while Polish citizens arriving from abroad will be placed in quarantine. Passengers with bookings affected by flight suspensions will be automatically informed via e-mail, in case the customers booked directly on wizzair.com or via the airline’s mobile app. 120% of the original fare will automatically be uploaded to the customer’s WIZZ account, with the amount to be used in the next 24 months for the purchase of Wizz Air products and services.

Passengers can also opt for a cash refund – which will take longer to complete – and will be informed about the necessary steps for a bank transfer or transfer to a bank card in a separate e-mail. In this case, customers will be eligible for only 100% of the original fare. Passengers who made their bookings via travel agencies – including online travel agencies – should get in touch with the company from which they purchased their tickets.

Wizz Air sincerely apologises for the disruptions the travel ban could bring to the customers and assures that safety and well-being of its passengers and crew remains the airline’s top priority.

Warsaw 14 March 2020

In Belgium, Wizz Air operates flights between Brussels South Charleroi Airport and Warsaw Chopin airport.

LATVIA

Wizz Air announced that, as a result of the travel restrictions imposed on all foreign flights effective as of 17 March 2020, the airline has suspended all its flights to and from Latvia initially until 14 April 2020.

The travel restrictions come as a response to contain the spread of COVID-19 pandemic. Starting from 00:00 local time on 17 March 2020, no foreign citizens will be allowed to enter Latvia. Passengers with bookings affected by flight suspensions will be automatically informed via e-mail, in case customers booked directly on wizzair.com or via the airline’s mobile app. 120% of the original fare will automatically be uploaded to the customer’s WIZZ account, with the amount to be used in the next 24 months for the purchase of Wizz Air products and services. Passengers can also opt for a cash refund – which will take longer to complete – and will be informed about the necessary steps for a bank transfer or transfer to a bank card in a separate e-mail. In this case, customers will be eligible for only 100% of the original fare.

Passengers who made their bookings via travel agencies – including online travel agencies – should get in touch with the company from which they purchased their tickets.

Although it is beyond Wizz Air’s control, the airline apologises for the inconvenience the travel ban might have caused and assures that safety and well-being of its passengers and crew remain the airline’s top priority.

Riga, 14 March 2020

MOLDOVA

Wizz Air announced that, as a result of the travel restrictions imposed on all foreign flights to and from Moldova effective as of 00:00 local time on 15 March 2020, the airline has suspended all its flights to and from the Republic of Moldova initially until 31 March.

The travel restrictions come as a response to minimise the spread of COVID-19 pandemic, resulting in no foreign citizens permitted entry to the Republic of Moldova. Passengers with bookings affected by flight suspensions will be automatically informed via e-mail, in case the customers booked directly on wizzair.com or via the airline’s mobile app. 120% of the original fare will automatically be uploaded to the customer’s WIZZ account, with the amount to be used in the next 24 months for the purchase of Wizz Air products and services.

Passengers can also opt for a cash refund – which will take longer to complete – and will be informed about the necessary steps for a bank transfer or transfer to a bank card in a separate e-mail. In this case, customers will be eligible for only 100% of the original fare. Passengers who made their bookings via travel agencies – including online travel agencies – should get in touch with the company from which they purchased their tickets.

Wizz Air sincerely apologises for the disruptions the travel ban could bring to the customers and assures that safety and well-being of its passengers and crew remains the airline’s top priority.

Chisinau, 14 March 2020

In Belgium, Wizz Air operates flights between Brussels South Charleroi Airport and Chisinau airport.