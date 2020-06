As of today, Monday the 1st of June, the Hungarian airline Wizz Air is operating flights from Brussels Airport to Budapest (Hungary), complementing the flight offer on this route which until now was served only by Brussels Airlines.

In a first stage, low-cost carrier Wizz Air will carry out five flights a week from Brussels Airport. The frequency will be upped to 6 flights a week as of mid-June and to daily service as of mid-September.

Flights will be operated with A320 and A320neo aircraft.