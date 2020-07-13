Wizz Air starts new route from Turku to Larnaca

The airline Wizz Air opened a new route from Turku Airport, Finland, to Larnaca, Cyprus, on July 12th, 2020. The new route further improves connections from Turku to Europe. Direct flights to Larnaca will be operated twice a week throughout the year, on Wednesdays and Sundays.

At Turku Airport, Wizz Air’s new route was welcomed with open arms.

– We are happy to see that the spread of coronavirus has declined so that travel restrictions can slowly be lifted, and airlines are able to open new routes once again. Every new and resuming route is a step towards normal, says Petri Vuori, Vice President, Sales and Route Development at Finavia.

Wizz Air has also opened a new route from Turku to Belgrade, the capital city of Serbia. Direct flights to Belgrade will begin in August. In addition, Wizz Air also flies to Gdansk, Kaunas, Krakow, Warsaw and Skopje from Turku.

During July, the number of passengers at Finavia airports has slowly increased, and many airlines have reopened their routes across the world.

– We are actively taking care of hygiene and safety measures at Finavia’s airports, to make sure passengers can travel safely. We want to keep offering Finns the best flight connections to the world, Petri Vuori continues.

Before travelling, passengers are asked to read Finavia’s Passengers’ Check-list, and to actively follow the information and instructions provided by their airlines.

Photo: Jukka Parviainen

13.7.2020 at 11:34