Wizz Air starts new route from Eindhoven, The Netherlands, to Rzeszów, Poland

Wizz Air launched a new route from Rzeszów Jasionka (Poland) to Eindhoven (The Netherlands).

In December 2020, Wizz Air will offer a new service to Eindhoven from Rzeszów Jasionka connecting Southeast Poland with the Netherlands twice a week: on Tuesdays and Saturdays

The new route to Eindhoven is expected to stimulate the aviation and hospitality sectors in the region while allowing passengers from Podkarpacie to travel on WIZZ’s lowest fares to the Netherlands. Tickets for the new connection are now available for sale on wizzair.com or via mobile app.

To help passengers and crew travel safely and worry-free, Wizz Air has implemented additional hygiene measures to support physical distancing during boarding and enhanced cleanliness on board. As part of the measures to protect the health of customers and crew, customers should check-in and make any purchases online, such as paying for additional bags, to reduce non-essential interaction at the airport. In an attempt to contain the spread of possible infection, passengers are kindly asked to adhere to the new physical distancing rules both during boarding and disembarkation.

While the HEPA filters of all Wizz Air aircraft filter out 99.97% of viruses and bacteria from the air within the cabin, the crew, as well as passengers, are required to wear masks throughout the flight.

Wizz Air has created a new, constantly updated WIZZ travel planning map so that passengers can see which destinations in the WIZZ network can be flown at any given time. It is also a source of information on applicable travel restrictions caused by the coronavirus.

As for any other Wizz Air flight, passengers who choose Eindhoven as an accessible destination in the Wizz Air network can add WIZZ Flex to their booking. This way passengers can rest assured that if circumstances change, or they simply wish to travel on a different date, or to a different destination, they can rebook on any WIZZ flight of their choice. Providing that extra layer of protection for passenger bookings, is a peace of mind during these uncertain times.

George Michalopoulos, Chief Commercial Officer at Wizz Air, said: We are delighted to celebrate the launch of our first flight from Rzeszów Jasionka to Eindhoven. Our new service gives an even greater choice of destinations at low fares and we are sure our customers will appreciate the convenience of direct flights to the Netherlands. Wizz Air continues to expand its low-fare route network in Poland while maintaining the highest standards in terms of health and safety protocols. Our friendly Polish crew looks forward to welcoming you on board a WIZZ flight.

Adam Hamryszczak, CEO of Rzeszow-Jasionka Airport, said: This is a breakthrough event for our company for several reasons. Firstly, we are starting cooperation with a new carrier which, despite the pandemic, is dynamically developing its operations. Secondly, we meet the expectations of the inhabitants of Podkarpacie and the neighbouring provinces, who travel to the Netherlands for both work and tourism. Third, we managed to achieve this in an extremely difficult time for our industry. I believe that the new route to Eindhoven is just the beginning of our cooperation with Wizz Air and soon we will be able to launch more destinations from Rzeszów.

Wladyslaw Ortyl, Marshal of Podkaprackie Region, said: This is definitely a historic moment in the development of our airport. After 15 years, we have a new, low-cost airline, the potential of which opens up in front of the Jasionka airport a chance for a quick return to the growth path, as soon as the epidemiological situation allows it. I am convinced that the connection with the Netherlands will increase the interest of the inhabitants of this country in the tourist offer of Podkarpacie and will help to develop our business contacts.

We are very pleased with the launch of the new route connecting Eindhoven with Rzeszów. Both cities and the regions in which they are located owe their development to new technologies, innovation and the knowledge-based economy. It’s the perfect combination that will make our flight schedule even more attractive – said Roel Hellemons, CEO of Eindhoven Airport.

* Wizz Air’s carbon-dioxide emissions were the lowest among European airlines in FY2019 (57.2 gr/km/passenger)

Dec 15, 2020, 10:00