Wizz Air resumes non-stop service to Katowice, expanding the range of routes on offer at Malmö Airport

The European low-cost carrier Wizz Air continues to have a positive view of the Swedish market and has relaunched its route to Katowice in southern Poland. During the summer season, the airline will have two weekly departures, on Mondays and Fridays, until the end of October.

Wizz Air is making a major investment in Sweden and in 2021 launched three new routes from Malmö Airport to Banja Luka, Sarajevo and Tirana. With the resumed service to Katowice, which was paused during the pandemic, it now offers a total of 14 direct routes from Malmö to destinations in central and eastern Europe.

International traffic at Malmö Airport consists largely of Wizz Air passengers, and the increased access is important for both holidaymakers and people travelling to visit family, relatives and friends. Travel is still affected by the Covid pandemic, but demand for flights continues to grow.

Katowice is located in southern Poland, just northeast of Krakow, and has undergone a major transformation in recent years – from a city of heavy industry to a modern regional capital and a metropolitan area with 2 million residents. It is one of the greenest cities in Poland, where forests and parks make up nearly half the surface area. In recent years, Katowice has also assumed greater environmental responsibility and was the first city in the country to introduce a low-emission economy plan.

The proximity between the two cities means it is possible to fly to Katowice Airport to also visit Krakow, Poland’s second-largest city and a popular weekend destination.

Wizz Air will be the only carrier to serve the Malmö Airport (MMX) – Katowice Airport (KTW) route, which will be the only direct air connection between the Greater Copenhagen region and Katowice.

The route was re-launched on March 28 and is operated twice weekly on Mondays and Fridays.

1 April 2022 10:19

Source: Swedavia