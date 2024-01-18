Wizz Air resumes flights to Israel on 1 March with affordable options

Hungarian low-cost airline Wizz Air is set to resume operations in Israel starting March 1, following a suspension of flights during the conflict in Gaza. Wizz Air will offer three weekly flights to destinations including London, Rome, Krakow, Budapest, Bucharest, and Sofia.

This announcement comes ahead of the Passover holiday, a popular time for Israeli travellers. The company’s return is anticipated to bring down flight prices to its destinations, and the renewed activity is seen as a positive development for Israeli travellers.

Wizz Air is the second-largest airline at Ben Gurion Airport, and its resumption is expected to encourage the return of additional low-cost carriers. Other airlines, including Bluebird Airways, TUS Airways, LOT Polish Airlines, Lufthansa, Swiss, Aegean Airlines, Austrian Airlines, and Air France, have also announced or resumed flights to Israel recently, contributing to increased flight availability and potential reductions in airfares. The price drop, however, may be temporary due to rising demand near Passover and summer vacations.