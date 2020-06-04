Wizz Air resumes flights from Tuzla (Bosnia & Herzegovina) and Belgrade (Serbia)

Wizz Air has reopened its Tuzla base on 2 June 2020 with routes to some of the most popular destinations in Europe: Basel-Mulhouse-Freiburg (Switzerland), Eindhoven (Netherlands), Billund (Denmark), Cologne, Dortmund, Friedrichshafen, Karlsruhe/Baden-Baden, Memmingen/Munich West, Frankfurt Hahn, Berlin Schoenefeld (Germany), Gothenburg Landvetter, Malmo, Stockholm Skavsta (Sweden), Vienna (Austria).

To help passengers and crew travel safely and worry-free, Wizz Air has implemented additional hygiene measures to support physical distancing during boarding and enhanced cleanliness on board. As part of the measures to protect the health of customers and crew, customers should check-in and make any purchases online, such as paying for additional bags, to reduce non-essential interaction at the airport. In an attempt to contain the spread of possible infection, passengers are kindly asked to adhere to the new physical distancing rules both during boarding and disembarkation.

While the HEPA filters of all Wizz Air aircraft filter out 99.7% of viruses and bacteria from the air within the cabin, the crew, as well as passengers, are required to wear masks throughout the flight. Cabin crew distribute sanitizing wipes to each passenger, while the removal of onboard magazines and the encouragement of contactless payment during onboard purchases are measures introduced to minimize physical contact. On flights where load factor allows, the crew observes seat distancing for passengers.

Wizz Air continues its stringent daily cleaning schedule, with the entire aircraft being disinfected overnight, following official guidelines. All new safety procedures are introduced in the following video.

George Michalopoulos, Chief Commercial Officer at Wizz Air, said: We are happy to resume operations from Tuzla to provide an essential service to passengers who need to travel. Our primary concern is the health, safety and well-being of our customers and crew. We have implemented numbers of protective measures to ensure the most sanitary conditions possible. We are ready to welcome our passengers on board and we encourage them to watch our new video on how to stay safe when travelling, as well as for more details on our new health and safety measures.

Jun 2, 2020, 09:00