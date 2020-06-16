Wizz Air resumes flights from Berlin

The Hungarian airline has completely resumed its range of destinations from Berlin. In addition, the airline plans to fly to two new destinations starting in July. From 3 July 2020, Kharkiv will be on the flight schedule from Berlin. There will be direct flights from Berlin-Schönefeld twice a week, on Mondays and Fridays, to the city in north-east Ukraine. Another new destination, Tirana, will be added on 15 July. There will be flights to Albania’s capital every Monday, Wednesday and Friday. All connections can be booked immediately.

Wizz Air routes from Berlin-Schönefeld

Wizz Air currently flies several times a week to the following destinations. An extension of some routes is planned starting in July.

– Tuzla (Bosnia and Herzegovina): every Tuesday and Saturday

– Varna (Bulgaria): every Wednesday and Sunday

– Kutaisi (Georgia): every Monday, Wednesday and Friday

– Chişinău (Moldova): every Monday, Wednesday and Friday

– Skopje (North Macedonia): every Tuesday and Saturday; every Thursday from 1 July

– Cluj-Napoca (Romania): every Wednesday and Sunday

– Kyjiw (Kiev, Ukraine): every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday; every day from 1 July

– Lwiw (Lviv, Ukraine): every Wednesday, Friday and Sunday; every Monday from 1 July

– Odessa (Ukraine): every Wednesday and Sunday

– Budapest (Hungary): every Monday, Wednesday and Friday; every day from 1 July

Information for our passengers

There is a general travel warning in place for travel to countries outside the European Union until 31 August 2020. Therefore, travellers are encouraged to find out about any current travel restrictions and information in the respective country before starting their journey.

Furthermore, passengers are also asked to arrive two hours before departure and to look at the changed processes at Berlin Airports before their flight. At both airports, passengers must wear a mask that covers their mouth and nose in the terminals and observe the general distancing and hygiene rules. Due to changed processes at the security checkpoints, each passenger is only allowed to carry one piece of hand luggage.

