Wizz Air has reopened its base in Chisinau, Moldova, offering direct flights to 16 destinations this winter, including eight new routes to cities like Berlin, Paris-Beauvais, and Verona.

This expansion adds nearly 91,000 additional seats and boosts capacity by 374%. A new Airbus A320 will be permanently stationed at Chisinau Airport to support operations.

Since launching Moldovan services in 2013, Wizz Air has carried nearly 4 million passengers.