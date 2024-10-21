Wizz Air reopens Chisinau base (Moldova) with 16 direct routes, including 8 new winter destinations

Wizz Air has reopened its temporary base at Chisinau International Airport, offering direct flights to 16 destinations for the winter season, including 8 new routes starting on December 16, 2024.

The new routes will connect Chisinau to cities like Berlin, Bologna, Paris Beauvais, and Nuremberg, with fares starting as low as €24.99. This move increases Wizz Air’s capacity by 374% during the winter season, with over 400,000 seats available.

The airline’s expansion strengthens Moldova’s connectivity with Europe, contributing to local job creation and economic growth.

We already mentioned earlier the route relaunch between Chisinau and Brussels South Charleroi.