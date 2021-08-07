Wizz Air recruits 4,600 new pilots across network until 2030, 300 already this year

Wizz Air is ramping up pilot recruitment across its network, with plans to hire 4,600 new pilots by 2030. The airline has already trained over 150 additional pilots in order to fly over 100% of pre-Covid capacity this summer and aims to recruit over 300 more by the end of this year as it looks to meet its ambitious growth plans following the pandemic.

Enthusiastic candidates who have always dreamed of a career in the sky can apply online here.

Pilots joining Wizz Air will have the opportunity to operate the airline’s constantly growing fleet of young, modern and sustainable Airbus A320 and A321 aircraft on over 800 routes, to 191 destinations in 49 countries. Wizz Air is committed to more than tripling the size of its fleet, with 500 Airbus aircraft expected in the next ten years, creating a wealth of opportunities for pilots looking for rapid career progression, a competitive salary, industry-leading training and development, an indefinite and secure contract, and a variety of flexible and fixed roster patterns.

Wizz Air welcomes applications from experienced captains and first officers as well as those with no flying experience at all, thanks to its Wizz Air Pilot Academy Program which gives aspiring pilots the opportunity to obtain a commercial pilot’s license. Besides intense pilot recruitment, Wizz Air continues to recruit cabin crew members across its 43 bases to meet its growth plans.

New recruits joining Wizz Air do so at an exciting time of continued growth for the airline, having opened 18 new bases and commenced over 300 new routes across its network in the past year alone.

Heiko Holm, Chief Operations Officer of Wizz Air said: “We are pleased to be recruiting for thousands of new pilot positions at an exciting time for Wizz Air, as we continue to grow our presence across Europe and beyond. At WIZZ, we are proud of the excellent opportunities, competitive salary, and compensation and benefits package available to our flight crew, as well as flexible and fixed roster patterns to allow for an improved work-life balance. Whether a seasoned pilot with 20 years of experience, or an aspiring pilot with no previous aviation experience, we are committed to supporting our crew with a clear career path and opportunities to quickly develop. For ambitious candidates looking to join a fantastic team and work for one of the fastest-growing airlines in Europe, don’t hesitate to apply today!”

Aug 6, 2021, 10:00