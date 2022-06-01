Wizz Air provides new connections from Budapest Airport

Budapest Airport has celebrated the inaugural flights of two Wizz Air routes this week. As the home-based carrier connects Hungary to Moldova for the first time since 2012, the low-cost carrier (LCC) also reconnected Budapest to the province of Valencia.

Yesterday’s warm welcome of the airline’s service to Chi?in?u was quickly followed by today’s return of a link to Castellón, the majestic mountainous municipality in Spain. Operating twice-weekly services on both routes, Wizz Air will utilise its A320 and A321 aircraft for the operations.

Offering 160,000 seats throughout the summer season, on 61 routes, Wizz Air has played a significant part in Budapest’s recovery to pre-pandemic volume as the Hungarian gateway’s route recovery approaches 100%.

Balázs Bogáts, Head of Airline Development, Budapest Airport commented: “To add a new location on our route map and witness another reconnection from Wizz Air in the same week is a clear sign of the opportunities we have worked to develop. We’re extremely expectant of the success of both these links.”