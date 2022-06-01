Wizz Air

Wizz Air provides new connections from Budapest Airport

Wizz Air Airbus A321 © Wizz Air

Tweet Share G+ Share Pin It

Wizz Air Airbus A321 © Wizz Air

Budapest Airport has celebrated the inaugural flights of two Wizz Air routes this week. As the home-based carrier connects Hungary to Moldova for the first time since 2012, the low-cost carrier (LCC) also reconnected Budapest to the province of Valencia.

Yesterday’s warm welcome of the airline’s service to Chi?in?u was quickly followed by today’s return of a link to Castellón, the majestic mountainous municipality in Spain. Operating twice-weekly services on both routes, Wizz Air will utilise its A320 and A321 aircraft for the operations.

Offering 160,000 seats throughout the summer season, on 61 routes, Wizz Air has played a significant part in Budapest’s recovery to pre-pandemic volume as the Hungarian gateway’s route recovery approaches 100%.

Balázs Bogáts, Head of Airline Development, Budapest Airport commented: “To add a new location on our route map and witness another reconnection from Wizz Air in the same week is a clear sign of the opportunities we have worked to develop. We’re extremely expectant of the success of both these links.”

André Orban

M. Sc. Engineering

Share
Published by
André Orban
1 June 2022 19:07

Recent Posts

Brussels Airlines partners with Royal Academy of Fine Arts Antwerp to design new uniform

As part of its new brand identity, Brussels Airlines is creating a new uniform for…

1 June 2022

Urban explorer visits deserted British Airways training centre at Cranebank near London Heathrow

Urban explorer Luke B. (LSUrbex Exploration) was able to sneak into the old British Airways…

31 May 2022

[Surface degradation Airbus A350] Qatar Airways issues detailed statement after court ruling

Qatar Airways is far from happy on the surface of their Airbus A350 aircraft: the…

31 May 2022

Maltese ACMI carrier Airhub Airlines partners with Corendon Airlines

Airhub Airlines, a Maltese carrier specializing in ACMI, charter, and cargo operations, announced a new…

31 May 2022

SAS needs substantial restructuring while costs skyrocket

SAS today issued its Q2 2022 financial results, the airline welcomes more passengers (+28% compared…

31 May 2022

Cathay Pacific flight drastically changes course to avoid ballistic missile fired from Chinese submarine

Pilots from a Cathay Pacific aircraft reportedly had to swerve to avoid a ballistic missile…

30 May 2022