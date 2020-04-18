Wizz Air prolongs the suspension of routes to Romania and North Macedonia due to new authorities restrictions

Wizz Air also announced that, as a result of the extension of the travel restrictions imposed on all foreign flights to and from the Republic of Northern Macedonia, the airline prolongs the suspension of all its routes to the country until 16 May.

Passengers with bookings affected by flight suspensions will be automatically informed via e-mail, in case the customers booked directly on wizzair.com or via the airline’s mobile app. 120% of the original fare will automatically be uploaded to the customer’s WIZZ account, with the amount to be used in the next 24 months for the purchase of Wizz Air products and services. Passengers can also opt for a cash refund – which will take longer to complete – and will be informed about the necessary steps for a bank transfer or transfer to a bank card in a separate e-mail. In this case, customers will be eligible for only 100% of the original fare. Passengers who made their bookings via travel agencies – including online travel agencies – should get in touch with the company from which they purchased their tickets.

Wizz Air sincerely apologizes for the disruptions the travel ban could bring to the customers and assures that safety and well-being of its passengers and crew remains the airline’s top priority.

Apr 18, 2020, 09:00