Wizz Air plane circles Kraków Airport 27 times amid fog chaos

By
André Orban
-
0
9

A Wizz Air Airbus A321neo registered 9H-WBU circled Kraków Airport 27 times on Sunday 29 December due to thick fog, which is considered an unofficial record. Unable to land, the plane returned to its origin in Katowice after a 3.5-hour ordeal, despite the intended journey, a positioning flight after a fog diversion, being just 21 minutes.

The heavy fog disrupted multiple flights, redirecting them to cities such as Rzeszów and Warsaw, while some passengers were bused to Katowice. Kraków Airport’s location makes it highly susceptible to fog, a frequent issue during colder months, compounded by the city’s severe air pollution from heating and vehicles.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.