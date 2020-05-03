Wizz Air opens 5 routes to Abu Dhabi

Wizz Air confirmed to Aeronews that the airline is to launch 5 routes from Eastern Europe to Abu Dhabi Airport, from 3 June and from 15 September.

Wizz Air expands its route network to the United Arab Emirates. After launching 5 routes to Dubai World Central / Al Maktoum Airport in October 2013, the Hungarian low-cost prepares to launch a new destination, Abu Dhabi, in June and in September :

Twice to three times per week from Bucharest to Abu Dhabi, from 3 June.

Twice to three times per week from Budapest to Abu Dhabi, from 3 June.

Twice a week from Cluj-Napoca to Abu Dhabi from 15 September.

Twice a week from Katowice to Abu Dhabi, from 15 September.

Twice a week from Sofia to Abu Dhabi, from 15 September.

These new routes are already bookable and flights to Dubai World Central from Bucharest, Budapest, Cluj-Napoca, Katowice and Sofia are still available on Wizz Air website.