Wizz Air makes emergency landing due to bomb threat in Budapest



A Wizz Air flight on its way from Bari to Krakow had to make an emergency landing in Budapest after a bomb threat.





Wizz Air W6 5058 was already flying over Lake Balaton when the pilots were informed of the threat and immediately turned back to Budapest Liszt Ferenc International Airport. The passengers had to leave the plane via the emergency slide. The Airbus A321neo aircraft, registration HA-LGA, landed on runway 31R and then came to a stop in holding bay B5, where it was surrounded by firefighters.

Response from Wizz Air: