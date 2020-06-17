Wizz Air leaves Brussels Airport after barely one month of operations

At the end of the month, Wizz Air will leave Brussels Airport, a new destination opened from Budapest on 1 June 2020.

The Hungarian low-cost carrier is to leave Brussels Airport, a destination launched on 1 June 2020 with a unique route from Budapest. “We’ve cancelled this route from July for commercial reasons. Now the connection will be just from Charleroi”, they told on Twitter.

The airline was supposed to increase the frequency of flights in September, with a daily flight between both European capitals.

The last flight from Brussels to Budapest will be operated on 29 June.

Brussels Airport and Budapest Ferihegy are already linked by Brussels Airlines, and the route will be served by LOT Polish Airlines as well, from 1 July.

Wizz Air’s decision does not impact Brussels South Charleroi Airport operations and routes.