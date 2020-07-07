Wizz Air launching five new destinations from Hamburg Airport

Wizz Air is resuming flight operations from Hamburg Airport, just in time for the summer holiday period. Starting at the beginning of July, the airport connects Hamburg with three destinations never before seen in the airport’s timetable. As of 3 July, Wizz Air flies twice a week to Lviv in Ukraine. The airline is also opening a new route to Chișinău in Moldova from 16 July, and to the Serbian capital, Belgrade, from 17 July. There will be two flights per week to Chișinău and three to Belgrade. From 24 July, Wizz Air will also operate two weekly flights to Tirana in Albania. Furthermore, the airline is expanding its existing service to Bucharest, with four flights per week to the Romanian capital from 9 August.

Wizz Air has also resumed flying its popular routes from Hamburg, in operation before the travel restrictions began. As early as the start of June, the airline commenced operating three flights per week to Skopje in North Macedonia and twice-weekly flights to Varna in Bulgaria. Since mid-June, Wizz Air has once again connected Hamburg Airport with the Ukrainian capital of Kiev, operating up to three flights per week. There are five Wizz Air flights each week to Gdańsk on Poland’s Baltic Sea coast again, too. In the summer timetable, Wizz Air is flying from Hamburg Airport to a total of nine diverse destinations in eastern and central Europe. All Wizz Air flights can be booked online at www.wizzair.com/de or from travel agents.

“The fact that Wizz Air is resuming flight operations at Hamburg Airport, even expanding its commitment with three brand new destinations, is a very positive signal for our passengers,” says Gesa Zaremba, Senior Manager Traffic Development at Hamburg Airport. “Our passengers want to fly again, on city trips, vacations and to visit family.” We are well prepared at Hamburg Airport. With clear hygiene and safety measures in place, we make air travel safe and enjoyable for passengers.”

Website provides checklist and important information // Cooperation of all passengers vital

To ensure that passengers and visitors are well informed before they come to the airport, Hamburg Airport has answers to the most important questions about flying safely on its website: https://www.hamburg-airport.de/en/current_information.php. Here you will also find a practical checklist to help you think of everything needed to make your journey as safe as you are used to.

Hamburg Airport has introduced numerous measures on-site to make it easier to observe the now familiar distancing and hygiene regulations. This includes the requirement to wear a mask, markings on the floor and on seats, plexiglass panes and disinfectant dispensers. For everyone to be able to travel safely, it is vital that passengers comply with regulations and look after themselves and one another. With a mobile service team in the terminals and on the Passenger Pier, the airport is providing additional support and information for all passengers.

