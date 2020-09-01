Wizz Air launches two routes from Pardubice, Czech Republic, to Ukraine

Wizz Air is launching today 1 flight from Pardubice airport to Ukrainian Lviv. Pardubice airport will also offers flights to Kyiv. Both routes will operate three times per week, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. Passengers can book their tickets from UAH 289 / CZK 269** on wizzair.com or via the WIZZ mobile app.

Today’s announcement comes as the new era of sanitised travel recently began at Wizz Air. The airline introduced a range of enhanced hygiene measures, to ensure the health and safety of its customers and crew. As part of these new protocols, throughout the flight, both cabin crew and passengers are required to wear facemasks, with cabin crew also required to wear gloves. Passengers without masks are not allowed to board but they can always purchase a new mask on board which is offered with a Sanitising Kit (1 small bottle of sanitising gel, 2 pairs of gloves, 2 masks, 6 sanitizing pads). Wizz Air’s aircraft are regularly put through an industry-leading fogging process with an antiviral solution and, following WIZZ’s stringent daily cleaning schedule, all of the airline’s aircraft are further disinfected overnight with the same antiviral solution. Any onboard purchases are encouraged to be made by contactless payment. Passengers are requested to follow physical distancing measures introduced by the local health authorities and are encouraged to make all purchases prior to the flight online (e.g. checked-in luggage, WIZZ Priority, fast security track), to minimise any possible physical contact at the airport. Click here to view Wizz Air’s new health and safety video, for more information.

By adding WIZZ Flex to a booking, passengers can rest assured that if circumstances change, or they simply wish to travel on a different date, or to a different destination, they can rebook on any WIZZ flight of their choice. Providing that extra layer of protection for passenger bookings is a peace of mind during these uncertain times.

Paulina Gosk, Corporate Communications Manager at Wizz Air, said: “We are delighted to celebrate the launch of two new services from Pardubice to Kyiv and Lviv. We believe that this milestone will strengthen cultural and economic connections between Ukraine and the Czech Republic while bringing even more truly affordable air travel services to passengers. Thanks to our enhanced health and safety measures, passengers can enjoy comfortable and worry-free travelling with Wizz Air. Our friendly crew looks forward to welcoming passengers on board of our young and modern fleet.”

NEWEST WIZZ AIR’S ROUTE FROM PARDUBICE:

NEW ROUTE DAYS START FARE** PARDUBICE – LVIV Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday 1 September 2020 UAH 289 / CZK 269 PARDUBICE – KYIV Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday 3 September 2020 UAH 289 / CZK 269

* Wizz Air’s carbon-dioxide emissions were the lowest among European airlines in FY2019 (57.2 gr/km/passenger)

** One-way price, including taxes, administration and other non-optional charges. One carry-on bag (max: 40x30x20cm) is included. Trolley bag and each piece of checked-in baggage is subject to additional fees. The price applies only to bookings made on wizzair.com and the WIZZ mobile app.