Wizz Air launches two new routes from Tuzla and adds 2nd aircraft + 7 routes at Sarajevo (Bosnia)

2 new routes from Tuzla to Milan Malpensa and Nuremberg

Wizz Air announces two new low-fare routes from Tuzla. WIZZ’s newest routes offer connections between Tuzla and Milan Malpensa in Italy and Nuremberg in Germany.

The newest two Wizz Air’s routes from Tuzla will be launched in December 2021. Flights will be operated twice a week. The new routes are expected to stimulate aviation and hospitality sectors in the regions while allowing passengers from Bosnia and Herzegovina to travel on WIZZ’s lowest fares to Italy and Germany. Together with these new services, Wizz Air offers now 17 routes from Tuzla to 7 countries.

Speaking at the press conference in Tuzla, Robert Carey, President of Wizz Air Group said: “We are happy to announce the expansion of our route network in Bosnia and Herzegovina by adding routes to two new exciting destinations. With the new routes from Tuzla to Milan Malpensa and Nuremberg, we are bringing more travel opportunities for travellers, who can enjoy ultra-low fares and travel safely. Our modern aircraft as well as our enhanced protective measures will ensure the best possible health conditions for travellers while operating with the lowest environmental footprint. Our friendly crew looks forward to welcoming travellers on board of our young and modern fleet.”

Meris Šabanović, Acting Director of Tuzla Airport, said: In a very difficult period of time and the era of the pandemic that affected the whole world and all branches of industry and especially the aviation industry, the publication of such news is a very positive and good thing for Tuzla Airport and our entire region. The era of the pandemic has shown that our passengers trust Tuzla Airport and Wizz Air and with the announcement of these routes, we thank them for their trust. Tuzla Airport, in cooperation and with maximum support from the relevant ministry headed by Mr Hamza Besic and the Prime Minister of Tuzla Canton Kadrija Hodzic, plans to build a third departure gate in the coming period, which will increase the capacity of passenger accommodation and the quality of service the airport can provide to its passengers.

Hamza Bešić, Minister of Trade, Tourism and Transport of the Government of Tuzla Canton, said: The introduction of new routes is a great achievement for the entire economy of the canton and connects our canton and the region with even more cities and countries in Europe and contributes to the further development of Tuzla Airport. In the future, we expect successful cooperation with Wizz Air to mutual satisfaction, given that the Airport is planning to implement the third gate project, which would allow Wizz Air to position its third base aircraft at Tuzla Airport, which will ultimately have a larger product. The number of transported passengers and additionally influence the development of the Airport but also the entire Tuzla Canton. There are multiple benefits that come thanks to the introduction of flights to two destinations. We will improve tourism as an industry, which is most affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Apart from the increase in the number of tourists, which is expected with the introduction of new flights, it is also extremely important for our diaspora, which will be able to visit their homeland more often. In the coming period, the Government of Tuzla Canton and the Ministry will continue to provide maximum support to Tuzla Airport and projects that are planned to improve services for all passengers from our Airport.

WIZZ AIR’S NEWEST ROUTES FROM TUZLA

ROUTE DAYS FARES FROM* STARTS TUZLA – MILAN MALPENSA Monday, Friday 19.99 EUR / 38.99 BAM 17 December 2021 TUZLA – NUREMBERG Tuesday, Saturday 19.99 EUR / 38.99 BAM 14 December 2021

WIZZ AIR FURTHER EXPAND IN SARAJEVO BY ADDING 2nd AIRCRAFT AND 7 NEW ROUTES

Wizz Air announced the allocation of a second aircraft to its Sarajevo base. The new Airbus A320 will join the fleet in December 2021, enabling the start of 7 new routes from Sarajevo to Frankfurt, Cologne, Hamburg (Germany), Venice (Italy), Billund (Denmark), Malmo (Sweden), Oslo (Norway) as well as the increase of frequencies of the airline’s existing Copenhagen, Dortmund, Gothenburg Landvetter, Stockholm Skavsta, Memmingen/Munich West routes. Wizz Air started operations in Bosnia and Herzegovina in May 2013and has carried 1.5 million passengers. With today’s announcement by this winter the airline will have a fleet of two modern, state of the art young aircraft at its Sarajevo base. Wizz Air remains highly committed to Bosnia and Herzegovina and to offering great services paired with low fares to its distinguished passengers. The airline will have an all-Airbus A320 fleet in Bosnia and Herzegovina as of the 2021 winter. The newly allocated capacity of over 334,000 seats per year will further contribute to the local aviation market and to the creation of over thirty new direct jobs with Wizz Air. Together with 7 new services, Wizz Air now offers 18 routes to 10 countries from Sarajevo. The basing of the 2 aircraft to Sarajevo today reinforces the airline’s pledge to environmentally conscious operations. With a fleet of an average age of 5.4 years consisting of the most efficient and sustainable Airbus A320 Family single-aisle aircraft currently available, Wizz Air’s carbon dioxide emissions are the lowest among European airlines in FY2020 (57.2 g/km/passenger). Thanks to the largest order book of over 250 aircraft from the state-of-the-art Airbus A320neo family, the airline has made a commitment to further cut its environmental footprint by 25% for every passenger until 2030, alongside over 60 sustainability initiatives, including carbon offsetting, fuel efficiency and noise reduction. Speaking at the press conference in Sarajevo, Robert Carey, President of Wizz Air Group said: “We are delighted to announce further expansion of our local network by adding one new aircraft to Sarajevo base. Today’s announcement underlines our commitment to Bosnia and Herzegovina and the strength of the Wizz Air business model, as we continue to expand our footprint during this challenging time for the industry. By keeping ourselves to the highest standards of our health protocols and introducing seven new ultra-low fares routes to Frankfurt, Cologne, Hamburg, Venice, Billund, Malmo, Oslo and increasing frequencies of five routes to Copenhagen, Dortmund, Gothenburg Landvetter, Stockholm Skavsta, Memmingen/Munich West, we are confident that Wizz Air will make travel affordable to ever more passengers in Sarajevo. Our crew looks forward to welcoming customers on-board our young and green fleet of Airbus aircraft.” Mr Elvedin Begic, Sarajevo Airport Executive, said: “We are happy to witness today the decision of our partner, Wizz Air, to expand its network as well as to base another aircraft in the base at our airport. This is sufficient proof of the interest of travellers, but also the need to connect Bosnia and Herzegovina with the world.” WIZZ AIR’S NEW ROUTES FROM SARAJEVO DESTINATION DAYS LOWEST FARE* STARTS SARAJEVO – FRANKFURT Tuesday, Saturday 19.99 EUR / 38.99 BAM 14 December 2021 SARAJEVO – VENICE Tuesday, Saturday 19.99 EUR / 38.99 BAM 14 December 2021 SARAJEVO – BILLUND Monday, Friday 19.99 EUR / 38.99 BAM 17 December 2021 SARAJEVO – COLOGNE Monday, Wednesday, Friday 29.99 EUR / 58.99 BAM 15 December 2021 SARAJEVO – HAMBURG Thursday, Sunday 29.99 EUR / 58.99 BAM 16 December 2021 SARAJEVO – MALMO Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday 19.99 EUR / 38.99 BAM 14 December 2021 SARAJEVO – OSLO Wednesday, Sunday 19.99 EUR / 38.99 BAM 15 December 2021 WIZZ AIR’S FREQUENCY INCREASES FROM SARAJEVO DESTINATION Frequency increase SARAJEVO – COPENHAGEN 3 → 4 SARAJEVO – DORTMUND 3 → 4 SARAJEVO – GOTHENBURG LANDVETTER 2 → 3 SARAJEVO – STOCKHOLM SKAVSTA 2 → 3 SARAJEVO – MEMMINGEN/MUNICH WEST 2 → 3 * One-way price, including administration fee. One carry-on bag (max: 40x30x20cm) is included. The trolley bag and each piece of checked-in baggage are subject to additional fees. The price applies only to bookings made on wizzair.com and the WIZZ mobile app. The number of seats at indicated prices are limited. ** ACI suggests creation of 750 on-site jobs for every 1 million carried passengers per year

Aug 12, 2021, 17:30