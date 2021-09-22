Wizz Air launches two new routes from Brussels South Charleroi: Suceava and Debrecen

Bi-weekly flights to Suceava (Romania) and Debrecen (Hungary)

Wizz Air will launch a new route between Charleroi Airport and Suceava (Romania) from December 4, 2021, on Tuesdays and Saturdays. In addition, the airline will also operate flights between Charleroi and Debrecen (Hungary), from December 14, 2021, also on Tuesdays and Saturdays. Tickets for both routes are available online at wizzair.com and via the mobile app from EUR 24.99 *.

Wizz Air operates 145 Airbus A320 and A321 aircraft, with an average fleet age of 5.4 years. These new routes will be added to the 15 WIZZ destinations already in operation from Brussels South Charleroi airport and will reaffirm the company’s commitment to offering its passengers flights to more destinations. Currently, Wizz Air offers flights from Charleroi to Bacău, Budapest, Bucharest, Chisinau, Cluj-Napoca, Debrecen, Iasi, Ljubljana, Sarajevo, Skopje, Sofia, Suceava, Timisoara, Tirana, Varna, Warsaw and Vienna.

Paulina Gosk, Corporate Communications Manager at Wizz Air: “We are pleased to extend our network of connections from Belgium to new destinations in Hungary and Romania. With the new services from Brussels South Charleroi to Debrecen and Suceava, Wizz Air offers even more diversity in terms of destinations for people living and working in Belgium. Everyone can take advantage of ultra-low fares and travel safely to these new destinations to discover new places aboard our modern aeroplanes. We can’t wait to welcome on board the first passengers of these new routes. ”

The new WIZZ AIR routes from BRUSSELS SOUTH CHARLEROI

ROUTE DAYS FROM FARES FROM* Charleroi – Suceava Tuesday, Saturday 4 December 2021 24,99 EUR Charleroi – Debrecen Tuesday, Saturday 14 December 2021 24,99 EUR

* One-way fare, including administration fees. Hand luggage (max: 40x30x20cm) is included. A small suitcase with wheels and each piece of checked baggage is subject to an additional charge. The price only applies to bookings made on wizzair.com and the WIZZ mobile app. The number of places at the prices indicated is limited.