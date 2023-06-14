Wizz Air launches operations in Luxembourg

Wizz Air has launched its operations in Luxembourg with the inauguration of its first flight from Luxembourg to Bucharest. Two additional routes to Rome and Skopje are planned for July and December respectively.

Wizz Air’s new routes will provide year-round affordable travel options on their Airbus A320 series aircraft. Flights from Luxembourg to Bucharest are scheduled on specific days during the summer and winter seasons.

The airline boasts the lowest carbon emissions per passenger and kilometre among European competitors, achieved through fleet investments, including new Airbus A321neo aircraft. Wizz Air aims to secure agreements for sustainable aviation fuels and invest in their development.

With these new flights, Wizz Air offers nearly 60,000 seats from Luxembourg, catering to various travel purposes. Tickets can be purchased through their website and mobile app.

The CEO of Lux-Airport expressed excitement about the collaboration, while Wizz Air’s Corporate Communications Manager highlighted the low-cost flight opportunities and modern aircraft provided to Luxembourg passengers.