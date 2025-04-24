Wizz Air launches net zero roadmap, urges immediate action in aviation

Wizz Air has unveiled its Flying Towards Net Zero roadmap, outlining a bold strategy to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050. The plan focuses on three pillars — Flights, Fuel, and Footprint — with a strong emphasis on Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF), which the airline says will account for 53% of its carbon reductions.

Key decarbonisation targets include:

53% from SAF adoption

21% from aircraft and engine technology

7% from fleet renewal

4% from air traffic reform

2% from operational efficiency

Calling out slow progress across the sector, Wizz Air is pushing for urgent innovation, infrastructure reform, and government support to scale SAF production and close price gaps with conventional fuels. The airline, already recognised as the most emissions-efficient globally (CAPA 2024), warns that without radical intervention, aviation will fall short of its climate goals.