Wizz Air launches base in Naples

Wizz Air will base 2 Airbus A321 aircraft at Naples airport in August and September 2021.

The 18 new services to 9 countries (Italy: Lampedusa, Olbia, Turin, Milan Linate, Verona; Greece: Chania, Mykonos, Santorini; Spain: Fuerteventura, Tenerife, Ibiza; UK: London; Estonia: Tallinn; Czech Republic: Prague; Israel: Tel Aviv; Egypt: Sharm el-Sheikh; Morocco: Casablanca; Iceland: Reykjavik) will complement the already operated 8 routes from Naples airport.

Wizz Air started flying to Italy in 2004,.