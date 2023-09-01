Wizz Air launches a pioneering sustainability ambassador programme for its employees

Wizz Air, Europe’s most environmentally sustainable airline globally*, has launched its new, and first of its kind, WIZZ Sustainability Ambassador programme as part of its long-term commitment to sustainability.

Among over 7,000 Wizz Air’s cabin crew and office employees, 24 Sustainability Ambassadors have been selected, representing 22 bases and two offices across Albania, Austria, Bulgaria, Cyprus, Georgia, Hungary, Italy, Malta, North Macedonia, Poland, Romania, the UAE and the UK.

From September 2023 to May 2024, WIZZ Sustainability Ambassadors will support local sustainability projects from recycling to charity initiatives at the airline’s bases and offices to promote eco-friendly habits and share sustainability insights with colleagues.

Following this, Wizz Air’s Corporate & ESG Officer, Yvonne Moynihan and the sustainability team will select the most impactful project championed by the Ambassadors.

Yvonne Moynihan, Corporate and ESG Officer at Wizz Air, said: “We are thrilled to be able to provide our colleagues with an opportunity to immerse themselves in sustainability projects that make a difference. The Sustainability Ambassadors will play a vital role in promoting awareness and fostering positive change regarding environmental and social sustainability issues across Wizz Air’s network. Our aircraft are already operating with the lowest carbon intensity in the industry, and we believe that participating in local initiatives at our bases and offices will allow WIZZ team to go even further in reducing our environmental footprint and strengthening sustainability as one of the five WIZZ values, embedded in everything we do.”

In the fiscal year 2023**, Wizz Air achieved a carbon emissions intensity of 53.8 grammes per passenger/km, a decrease of 11% compared to the previous fiscal year’s performance***. This is Wizz Air’s lowest-ever recorded result for one fiscal year and the lowest performance among major competitor airlines****.

Wizz Air’s sustainability strategy is based on four pillars – environment, people, governance, and economy. The airline is constantly working on its environmental footprint and carbon intensity reduction, employee development, socio-economic contribution to the regions where it operates and strengthening its corporate governance.

* According to the CAPA – Centre for Aviation Awards for Excellence 2022

** 1 April, 2022 – 31 March, 2023



*** 60.7 grammes per passenger/km in F22 (1 April 2021 – 31 March 2022)

**** Based on the latest publicly disclosed emission information applicable to a 12-month period (Ryanair, EasyJet). Due to differences in the reporting period, the figures and timeframe are not fully aligned.

Sep 1, 2023, 10:00