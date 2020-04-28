Wizz Air introduces enhanced health and safety measures as it restarts its Timisoara base

To help passengers and crew travel safely and worry-free, Wizz Air has introduced several additional security measures to support physical distancing during boarding and enhanced cleanliness on board. As part of the measures to protect the health of customers and crew, customers should check-in and make any purchases online, such as paying for additional bags, to reduce non-essential interaction at the airport.

Throughout the flight, cabin crew will be required to wear masks and gloves and will distribute sanitising wipes to each passenger. Onboard purchases are allowed and suggested to be made by contactless payments, to minimise physical contact.

Wizz Air will continue its stringent daily cleaning schedule, with the entire aircraft being disinfected overnight, following official guidelines.

From May 2020, flights from Timișoara to Brussels Charleroi (Belgium), Paris Beauvais (France), Barcelona El Prat (Spain), Dortmund, Frankfurt Hahn (Germany), Rome Ciampino (Italy), London Luton (UK) will be resumed subject to no further restrictions.

Apr 25, 2020, 09:00