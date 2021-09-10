Wizz Air introduces a direct flight between Suceava and Brussels, the third operator on the route

Wizz Air introduces a new direct flight on the route Suceava – Brussels South Charleroi, which will be operated from the “Stefan cel Mare” Airport in Salcea.

The flights are starting on 4 December 2021, on Tuesdays and Saturdays, and tickets can be purchased online on wizzair.com and through the mobile application, starting from 99 lei for a single segment, including the administration fee. The fare includes hand luggage (maximum dimensions: 40x30x20 cm). A trolley and any additional hold baggage are charged extra. The price only applies to reservations made on wizzair.com and through the WIZZ mobile application. The number of seats at the indicated rates is limited.

Also from the beginning of December, Wizz Air will introduce Iasi – Madrid, on Thursdays and Sundays.

Also to Brussels (Charleroi) Ryanair announced that it will operate flights from Suceava, starting on 1 November, on Mondays and Fridays.

Currently, TUI fly also operates flights Suceava – Brussels, but at Brussels Airport, on Mondays and Fridays.

Source: stiri.botosani.ro