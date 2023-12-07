Wizz Air inaugurated new connection between Catania and Brussels South Charleroi

On 6 December, Wizz Air has launched a new weekly route connecting Catania to Brussels South Charleroi, providing Sicilian passengers with direct access to the Belgian capital. Tickets for this connection start at 29.99 euros and can be purchased through the WIZZ app or wizzair.com.

The inaugural flight (W4 8211) was operated on-time by Airbus A321neo registered 9H-WDW. Wizz Air competes on the route with Ryanair, which operates six weekly flights.

Tamara Nikiforova, Corporate Communications Manager of Wizz Air Group, expressed excitement about expanding travel options and emphasising the airline’s commitment to affordable and seamless connectivity for passengers.