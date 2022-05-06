Wizz Air in Jordan with new routes from Milan, Rome, Vienna and Abu Dhabi to Amman

Wizz Air heads to Jordan with the recent launch of four new routes to Amman, three European and one Middle Eastern with two weekly operations per destination, as reported by the Airport International Group (AIG).

The four different routes, inaugurated in April, include Rome Fiumicino, Milan Malpensa, Vienna and Abu Dhabi.

“We are delighted that Wizz Air has expanded its direct routes via Qaia this year, connecting Amman to major cities across Europe and the Gulf region,” said Nicolas Claude, CEO of AIG. “Having cheaper flights to global destinations is key to increasing traffic to Jordan and making the Kingdom more accessible to tourists, who can now visit for tourism or business and enjoy the country’s diverse local tourist offerings.”

Source: Travel Quotidiano