Wizz Air highlights passenger insights following successful SAF trials

Wizz Air, Airbus, Moeve, and Brussels South Charleroi Airport announced the successful completion of over 50 flights using sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), marking a major step toward decarbonising aviation in line with new EU legislation requiring SAF use from January 2025.

Key Findings from Passenger Survey:

Awareness Gap : Only 45% of passengers knew about SAF before the survey, but 71% believe it positively impacts aviation’s carbon footprint.

: Only 45% of passengers knew about SAF before the survey, but 71% believe it positively impacts aviation’s carbon footprint. Environmental Choices : 58% are open to changing travel habits for environmental reasons, though 36% are unwilling to pay extra for lower-emission flights.

: 58% are open to changing travel habits for environmental reasons, though 36% are unwilling to pay extra for lower-emission flights. Public-Private Collaboration: 72% of respondents want more government investment to scale SAF production and reduce costs.

Industry Insights:

At a roundtable in Charleroi, aviation leaders emphasised the need for collective action. SAF can reduce CO2 emissions by up to 90% over its lifecycle, but challenges remain in scaling production and reducing costs.

Wizz Air and Airbus are committed to SAF integration, infrastructure upgrades, and public education to drive adoption. The airline aims to lead in sustainable aviation, supported by its efficient fleet and partnerships advocating for regulatory and financial support.

This initiative underscores the critical role of collaboration among airlines, regulators, manufacturers, and airports to achieve a greener aviation future.