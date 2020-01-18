Wizz Air grows Vienna capacity by 70% in 2020

Wizz Air announced the allocation of a ninth aircraft to its Vienna base. The new Airbus A321 will join the fleet on 1 July 2020, enabling the start of five new routes from Vienna to Alghero, Corfu, Faro, Podgorica and Suceava as well as the increase of frequencies of the airline’s existing Milan, Rome, Málaga and Porto routes. The new low fare routes are already on sale on wizzair.com with fares starting as low as EUR 19.99*.

WIZZ opened its Austrian base at Vienna International Airport in June 2018 and after only one and a half years of successful operations, the airline has recently allocated its seventh aircraft to the Austrian capital, while the eighth aircraft is scheduled to arrive in June. With today’s announcement by this summer the airline will have a fleet of nine modern, state of the art young aircraft at its Vienna base.

Wizz Air remains highly committed to Vienna, to the Austrian market and to offering great services paired with low fares for its distinguished Austrian passengers. The airline will have an all-Airbus A321 fleet in Austria as of the 2020 summer season it will replace its existing one A320 aircraft at its Vienna base.

The newly allocated capacity of over half a million seats per year will further contribute to the Austrian aviation market and to the creation of over forty new direct jobs with Wizz Air. Together with these five new services Wizz Air now offers 49 routes to 27 countries from Vienna.

In 2019 the airline has carried more than 2.2 million passengers on its Austrian routes which accounts for a 370% year on year growth. Together with the five new routes, and the frequency increases announced today Wizz Air will offer over 4.1 million seats in the airline’s Austrian network in 2020, which represents a 70% year on year growth. WIZZ’s fast-growing operations in the country will further stimulate the local economy, by increasing employment in Austria’s aviation and tourism sectors and supporting more than 3,000 local jobs in the associated industries** in 2020.

WIZZ AIR’S NEW ROUTES FROM VIENNA

New routes Frequency Start date Fares from* Alghero, Italy Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday 2 June 2020 EUR 24.99 Corfu, Greece Wednesday, Sunday 3 June 2020 EUR 24.99 Podgorica, Montenegro Monday, Friday 1 July 2020 EUR 19.99 Suceava, Romania Monday, Friday 3 July 2020 EUR 19.99/ 89 RON Faro, Portugal Tuesday, Saturday 4 July 2020 EUR 29.99

WIZZ AIR’S FREQUENCY INCREASES FROM VIENNA

Milan, Italy 7x→14x Rome-Fiumicino, Italy 10x→12x Málaga, Spain 3x→5x Porto, Portugal 2x→3x

Speaking at the press conference in Vienna, József Váradi, CEO of Wizz Air Holding said: “Today is great news for Austrian travellers and those who wish to visit the country. We are announcing more Vienna based brand new aircraft, more low fare routes and frequencies as well as more jobs and tourism revenues for Austria. Wizz Air is the structural winner of the fast-changing Vienna airline market given its highly efficient operation and superior fleet performance. Wizz Air is not only the lowest cost producer in Vienna, but also the greenest airline with 40% less emission per passenger than Austrian Airlines. Wizz Air is the airline of choice of responsible travellers.”

*One-way price, including administration fee. One carry-on bag (max: 40x30x20cm) is included. Trolley bag and each piece of checked-in baggage is subject to additional fees. The price applies only to bookings made on wizzair.com and the WIZZ mobile app. The number of seats at indicated prices are limited.

** ACI suggests the creation of 750 on-site jobs for every 1 million carried passengers per year