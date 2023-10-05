Wizz Air expands reach from Katowice Airport with new routes to Belgium and Jordan

Low-cost airline Wizz Air has unveiled plans to introduce two new regular routes from Katowice Airport, Poland in December 2023. The new destinations include Aqaba in Jordan and Brussels-Charleroi in Belgium, offering travelers additional options for their air travel.

Commencing on 13 December, the inaugural flight to Aqaba will be operated twice a week on Wednesdays and Sundays. Starting from 1 April to 6 May, 2024, the route frequency will increase to Mondays and Fridays, providing travelers with flexible scheduling options.

The day after the launch of flights to Jordan, on 14 December, Wizz Air will initiate services connecting Katowice Airport with Brussels-Charleroi in Belgium. Flights on this route will be available twice a week, specifically on Thursdays and Sundays. Commencing from April 2024, the frequency will be adjusted to Wednesdays and Sundays.

Artur Tomasik, the President of the Board of the Upper Silesian Aviation Group, expressed satisfaction with the ongoing partnership between Katowice Airport and Wizz Air, spanning nearly two decades. He highlighted the positive collaboration between the airport and the airline, emphasizing the continuous interest and commitment of Wizz Air in expanding its network from Katowice Airport.

Tomasik stated: “Both Brussels-Charleroi and Aqaba are routes which will definitely prove successful among passengers.” The introduction of these new routes is expected to enhance connectivity and provide passengers with more options for convenient and affordable air travel from Katowice Airport.