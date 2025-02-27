Wizz Air expands network with new routes across Europe

Wizz Air continues its European expansion with the announcement of several new routes, enhancing connectivity for travellers across multiple destinations.

New Routes from Poland

Passengers in Poland now have more options for travel, with new flights from Warsaw to London Gatwick and Kraków to Sofia. These routes strengthen Wizz Air’s presence in key markets and provide convenient links for both business and leisure travellers.

Rome Fiumicino to Birmingham

The airline is also adding a new connection between Rome Fiumicino and Birmingham, offering an important link between Italy and the UK. This route is expected to cater to growing demand for travel between the two countries.

Exclusive Vienna to Tuzla Service

Wizz Air is launching a Vienna to Tuzla route, making it the exclusive carrier operating this direct connection. This expansion highlights the airline’s commitment to improving accessibility to Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Sofia’s Growing Network

Sofia Airport will see increased service with the introduction of flights to Alghero (Sardinia) and Kraków. These additions reinforce Bulgaria’s ties with Italy and Poland, opening up more travel opportunities for passengers.

With these new routes, Wizz Air continues to expand its low-cost network, providing more affordable travel options across Europe.