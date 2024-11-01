Wizz Air expands Malmö Airport connectivity with new routes to Bucharest and Iasi, Romania

Malmö Airport celebrated the launch of new direct flights to Bucharest and Iasi, Romania, on October 29, 2024, with an inaugural event hosted by airport manager Nils Funke.

Wizz Air, one of Europe’s fastest-growing airlines, will operate these routes twice a week on Tuesdays and Saturdays, enhancing travel options from the region. The addition of these routes is expected to meet the rising demand for international travel and enrich Malmö Airport’s destination offerings.

Wizz Air expressed excitement about the new connections, highlighting the cultural richness of both cities and their appeal to travellers seeking adventure and relaxation. The Bucharest flights will be serviced by Airbus A321 aircraft, while the Iasi route will utilise Airbus A320 aircraft.