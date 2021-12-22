Wizz Air expands its base at London Gatwick by purchasing 15 daily slots from Norwegian

Wizz Air expands at its London Gatwick base by allocating new aircraft and acquiring slots from Norwegian Air. The British subsidiary of Wizz Air will allocate four more Airbus A320neo aircraft to the Gatwick base in spring 2022 and announce a number of new routes in the near future.

Thus, from 2022, Wizz Air UK will operate from its London Gatwick base with 5 planes.

Wizz Air has purchased 15 pairs of daily slots from Norwegian Air Shuttle, which will facilitate the opening of new routes and increase frequencies on existing routes. The amount paid was not disclosed.

“The purchase of slots at Gatwick Airport will allow us to improve our presence and our competitive position in the London market. The 2022 season has the potential to be a great opportunity for aviation in the UK,” said Jozsef Varadi, Managing Director of the Wizz Air Group.