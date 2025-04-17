Wizz Air expands in Italy’s Campania with new routes and second aircraft in Naples

Wizz Air has announced a major expansion in Campania for winter 2025, adding three new international routes from Naples to Chi?in?u (Moldova), Bra?ov (Romania), and Tel Aviv (Israel), while also making its Sharm el-Sheikh (Egypt) route year-round. The expansion is supported by a second Airbus A321neo being based in Naples from October 2025.

Key highlights:

New routes from Naples :

: Chisinau: 4x/week from 15 Oct, from €24.99 Brasov: 3x/week from 16 Oct, from €24.99 Tel Aviv: 3x/week from 28 Oct, from €49.99

Wizz Air’s investment aligns with Naples Airport’s sustainability goals and strengthens Italy’s connectivity with Eastern Europe and the Middle East.