Wizz Air expands in Italy’s Campania with new routes and second aircraft in Naples

Wizz Air has announced a major expansion in Campania for winter 2025, adding three new international routes from Naples to Chi?in?u (Moldova), Bra?ov (Romania), and Tel Aviv (Israel), while also making its Sharm el-Sheikh (Egypt) route year-round. The expansion is supported by a second Airbus A321neo being based in Naples from October 2025.
Key highlights:
- New routes from Naples:
- Chisinau: 4x/week from 15 Oct, from €24.99
- Brasov: 3x/week from 16 Oct, from €24.99
- Tel Aviv: 3x/week from 28 Oct, from €49.99
- Sharm El-Sheikh becomes year-round: 4x/week from 16 Oct, from €49.99
- Second aircraft added to Naples base
- 45 weekly flights and 50+ new direct jobs, boosting regional economy
- 13 routes from Campania to 8 countries
Wizz Air’s investment aligns with Naples Airport’s sustainability goals and strengthens Italy’s connectivity with Eastern Europe and the Middle East.