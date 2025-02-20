Home Airports Belgrade Airport (BEG) Wizz Air expands Belgrade base with fourth aircraft and two new routes

Wizz Air expands Belgrade base with fourth aircraft and two new routes

By
André Orban
-
0
10

Wizz Air is expanding its Belgrade base with a fourth Airbus A321neo, adding two new routes and increasing frequencies on seven existing routes for summer 2025.

Key Highlights

  • New routes:
    • Friedrichshafen (Bodensee) – from June 2, 2025
    • Alicante – from June 3, 2025
  • Increased frequencies on seven existing routes
  • 119,000 additional seats, boosting capacity by 24% vs. summer 2024
  • Low fares starting at €29.99 (RSD 3,689)

Since 2010, Wizz Air has steadily grown in Serbia, now offering 22 routes to 25 destinations. Holding 70% of the low-cost market share, the airline continues to support local tourism and job creation while maintaining one of the youngest and most fuel-efficient fleets in the industry.

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2001-2021 - Aviation24.be - FKA Luchtzak.be