Wizz Air expands Belgrade base with fourth aircraft and two new routes

Wizz Air is expanding its Belgrade base with a fourth Airbus A321neo, adding two new routes and increasing frequencies on seven existing routes for summer 2025.

Key Highlights

New routes: Friedrichshafen (Bodensee) – from June 2, 2025 Alicante – from June 3, 2025

Increased frequencies on seven existing routes

on seven existing routes 119,000 additional seats, boosting capacity by 24% vs. summer 2024

Low fares starting at €29.99 (RSD 3,689)

Since 2010, Wizz Air has steadily grown in Serbia, now offering 22 routes to 25 destinations. Holding 70% of the low-cost market share, the airline continues to support local tourism and job creation while maintaining one of the youngest and most fuel-efficient fleets in the industry.