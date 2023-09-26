Wizz Air establishes operations at Stockholm Arlanda with two new direct routes

Wizz Air, the ultra-low-cost carrier, is expanding its operations by adding two new direct routes from Stockholm Arlanda Airport to Budapest and Gdansk, starting on October 31, 2023.

The airline, known for its rapid growth in Europe, already operates from other Swedavia airports and is now targeting Sweden’s largest airport. The new routes will be served by Airbus A320 and A321 aircraft, enhancing connectivity between Stockholm and Hungary and Poland.

These additions aim to boost tourism in both directions, capitalising on the increasing interest in travel between Sweden, Hungary, and Poland. Wizz Air’s presence at Stockholm Arlanda is expected to benefit both leisure and business travellers, making travel more accessible and convenient.