Wizz air continues its expansion in Italy with the opening of its 7th base in Venice

Wizz Air announced the opening of its seventh Italian base, at Venice Marco Polo airport. With 2 Airbus A321neo aircraft in one of Italy’s most important aviation markets, and with the launch of 4 new domestic services and 12 international destinations to 9 countries, Wizz Air continues to grow its Italian offer in order to provide passengers with a wide variety of destinations. Seats for the new routes can already be booked on wizzair.com or on the airline’s app from as low as EUR 9.99*

Wizz Air started flying to Italy in 2004, and since then has carried over 40 million passengers to and from Italy on its over 200 routes. Wizz Air is dedicated to continue developing its network and to making affordable travel accessible to an ever-increasing number of people.

The establishment of Wizz Air’s newest base in Venice Marco Polo airport, which follows the opening of six bases (Milan Malpensa, Catania, Palermo, Bari, Naples and Rome Fiumicino) of the airline in Italy within just one year, underpins Wizz Air’s commitment towards the country. Not only will the opening of this new base in Venice bring more economic growth to the region, but will also create over 70 new direct jobs with the airline and over 800 jobs in associated industries**.

The 2 Airbus A321neo aircraft will support the operations of 16 routes to Cagliari, Naples, Lamezia Terme, Lampedusa, Casablanca, Reykjavik, Mykonos, Santorini, Fuerteventura, Tenerife, Palma de Mallorca, Tallinn, London Luton, Tel Aviv, Prague, Sharm el-Sheikh. Wizz Air’s extensive Venice network will support local tourism, bring more capital to the region as well as connect Venice with 3 new and exciting, currently unserved destinations such as Reykjavik, Tallinn and Fuerteventura. Wizz Air already operates 10 services from Venice Marco Polo airport to Catania, Tirana, Chisinau, Skopje, Bucharest, Cluj-Napoca, Iasi, Timisoara, St. Petersburg and Kyiv Zhulyany.

Wizz Air has recently launched its domestic Italian Wizz Air Discount Club. The 12-month membership provides travellers with a guaranteed discount from the ticket price of all Italian domestic Wizz Air flights above 14.99€, as well as a 2€ discount for WIZZ Priority (subject to availability). The Domestic Wizz Air Discount Club membership starts at only 19.99€ per year.

Wizz Air is committed to protecting Venice’s World Heritage sites by flying the currently available most efficient single-aisle aircraft which emits 50% less noise and consumes 20% less fuel. Underpinning the airline’s dedication to sustainability, it operates a very young fleet in Italy whose average age is only 0.9 years. Wizz Air has the largest order book of over 250 aircraft of the state-of-the-art Airbus A320neo family which will enable the airline to further reduce its environmental footprint by 25% for every passenger until 2030.

Speaking at the press conference, Robert Carey, President of Wizz Air Group, said: “ I am delighted to announce the establishment of Wizz Air’s base at Venice Marco Polo airport. This is another important milestone for WIZZ as well as for our passengers in the region. With our 16 new services to 9 countries, building on our existing 10 services to 7 countries, we are demonstrating our continued commitment to Italy as we grow both our domestic and international Italian network. The 2 new, modern and environmentally sustainable and 50% less noisy Airbus A321neo aircraft will make sure that Wizz Air protects the gems of Venice and the neighbouring areas. Our crew can’t wait to welcome the first passengers on board our aircraft with a smile.”

WIZZ AIR’S NEW ROUTES FROM VENICE MARCO POLO

DESTINATION DAYS LOWEST FARE* STARTS VENICE – CAGLIARI Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday 19.99 EUR 3 March 2022 VENICE – NAPLES Daily 19.99 EUR 3 March 2022 VENICE – LAMEZIA TERME Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday 9.99 EUR 3 March 2022 VENICE – LAMPEDUSA Wednesday, Sunday 19.99 EUR 6 March 2022 VENICE – CASABLANCA Monday, Wednesday, Friday 29.99 EUR 4 March 2022 VENICE – REYKJAVIK Tuesday, Saturday 29.99 EUR 2 April 2022 VENICE – MYKONOS Monday, Wednesday, Friday 19.99 EUR 1 April 2022 VENICE – SANTORINI Tuesday, Saturday 19.99 EUR 2 April 2022 VENICE – PALMA DE MALLORCA Monday, Wednesday, Friday 19.99 EUR 1 April 2022 VENICE – FUERTEVENTURA Thursday, Sunday 29.99 EUR 3 April 2022 VENICE – TENERIFE Monday, Wednesday, Friday 29.99 EUR 31 October 2022 VENICE – TALLINN Monday, Friday 19.99 EUR 4 March 2022 VENICE – LONDON LUTON Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday, Sunday 14.99 EUR / 12.99 GBP 3 March 2022 VENICE – TEL AVIV Tuesday, Saturday 19.99 EUR / 79 ILS 2 April 2022 VENICE – PRAGUE Monday, Wednesday, Friday 9.99 EUR / 259 CZK 1 April 2022 VENICE – SHARM EL SHEIKH Tuesday, Saturday 29.99 EUR / 35.99 USD 1 November 2022

* One-way price, including administration fee. One carry-on bag (max: 40x30x20cm) is included. Trolley bag and each piece of checked-in baggage is subject to additional fees. The price applies only to bookings made on wizzair.com and the WIZZ mobile app. Number of seats at indicated prices are limited.

**ACI suggests the creation of 750 jobs in the associated industries per every 1 million passenger

Oct 6, 2021, 11:00