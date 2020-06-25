Wizz Air connects Eindhoven with Cyprus

Starting on 1st of August, Wizz Air will be flying three times a week between Eindhoven Airport and Larnaca in Cyprus. This will provide Eindhoven Airport with a direct connection to Cyprus for the first time. The flights on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday will be carried out with an Airbus A320 (180 seats).

Larnaca airport is the largest airport in Cyprus with 8.3 million passengers in 2019.

Cyprus is a great addition to the Eindhoven Airport destination network. It is a popular holiday destination. In addition, the island in the eastern part of the Mediterranean Sea is a business interesting destination for companies active in shipping.