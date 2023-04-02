Wizz Air celebrates the launch of flights from London to Istanbul

Wizz Air celebrates the launch of new routes from London Luton Airport and Gatwick Airport to Istanbul in Türkiye.

The inaugural flights from London Luton Airport and Gatwick Airport took off on 28 March, with flights from both airports operating daily to Türkiye’s largest city, Istanbul. Known as the cultural capital of the country, Istanbul is brimming with historic sights, contemporary art museums and lively cafes. Whether visitors are looking to tour the famous sights, take a relaxing break at a local hammam, or make the most of the vibrant nightlife, Istanbul offers something for every traveller.





Wizz Air’s new routes will not only serve holidaymakers but also facilitate more convenient travel for local residents visiting friends and family in Türkiye. In addition to strengthening the UK’s ties with Türkiye, the new routes build on Wizz Air’s continued expansion, with new routes from Gatwick Airport to Antalya, Dalaman, (Türkiye) and Verona, (Italy) and from London Luton Airport to Amman, (Jordan), Bydgoszcz, and Lodz (Poland). Wizz Air now offers nearly 30 routes from Gatwick and over 60 routes from Luton, where it is the largest operator.

Marion Geoffroy, Managing Director, Wizz Air UK said: “We are excited to announce the launch of two new routes to Istanbul from our bases at London Luton Airport and Gatwick Airport. With its striking architecture, buzzing markets and authentic cuisine, Istanbul is a unique city that offers something for every traveller. Together with our recently announced routes to Antalya and Dalaman from Gatwick Airport, today’s announcement demonstrates our continued commitment to serving the Turkish market as well as to offering improved connectivity, affordable fares and even more choice to our UK customers. Not only is Istanbul a new destination for Wizz Air, but it is also a brand new destination for London Luton Airport. We look forward to welcoming passengers onboard our young, efficient and sustainable aircraft.”

Stephanie Wear, VP Aviation Development, London Gatwick Airport said: “We are really pleased to welcome Wizz Air’s new route to Istanbul. It adds to the excellent range of destinations Wizz offers London Gatwick passengers and, as the first low-cost offer between Gatwick and Istanbul, provides more competition for people looking to visit this fantastic, historic city.”

Jonathan Rayner, Chief Commercial Officer at London Luton Airport said: “Istanbul is a vibrant and historic city that is sure to be a firm favourite with passengers flying from London Luton Airport. It’s always exciting to see a new destination appear on London Luton Airport’s departure boards and Istanbul is the first of several new destinations set to be introduced over the coming months, providing even greater choice as part of the simple and friendly passenger experience that we offer.”

Arzu Kahraman Yilmaz, Counsellor of The Turkish Culture and Information Office, said: “We are delighted to witness the launch of these new routes to Istanbul. With influences from across two continents, Istanbul is a popular and beloved destination, offering visitors a unique experience rich in culture, history, food, and fashion. We look forward to welcoming even more guests from the UK this year, who will have the opportunity to see all the city has to offer.”