Wizz Air carried 833,000 passengers in May, vs 127,000 a year earlier

MAY 2021 TRAFFIC AND CO2 EMISSION STATISTICS
Wizz Air Holdings Plc announces passenger and CO2 emission statistics for May 2021.
In May 2021, Wizz Air carried 833,000 passengers at a load factor of 66%. Wizz Air continued to grow its network and improve its customer offering as follows:
- Wizz Air announced opening of its 43 base in Rome together with the record number of routes ever announced at one time. The airline will base 4 Airbus A321neo aircraft at Rome Fiumicino airport in July 2021. The 32 new services to 19 countries announced will complement the already operated 25 routes from Rome Fiumicino and Rome Ciampino airports;
- Wizz Air Abu Dhabi commenced flights to its latest destinations: Kiev (Ukraine), Bari (Italy), Salalah and Muscat (Oman);
- Wizz Air continuously operates amongst the lowest CO2 emissions per passenger/km amongst all competitor airlines, with 75.7 grams per passenger/km for the rolling 12 months to 31 May 2021. For the month of May, emissions in grams per passenger/km were 9.5% lower compared to same month last year, as we witness an improvement in load factors over same time.
|
|
Month
|
|
|
Rolling 12 months to:
|
|
|
May
2021
|
May
2020
|
Change***
|
|
31 May
2021
|
31 May
2020
|
Change
|
Capacity (seats)
|
1,260,408
|
207,025
|
n.m.
|
|
17,830,366
|
35,839,158
|
-50.2%
|
Passengers*
|
832,538
|
126,549
|
n.m.
|
|
11,378,444
|
33,483,693
|
-66.0%
|
Load Factor**
|
66.1%
|
61.1%
|
4.9ppts
|
|
63.8%
|
93.4%
|
-29.6ppts
*booked passengers
**rounded to one decimal place
***not meaningful as variance is more than (+)100%
Wizz Air Monthly CO2 Emission Statistics
|
|
Month
|
|
|
Rolling 12 months to:
|
|
|
May
2021
|
May
2020
|
Change**
|
|
31 May
2021
|
31 May
2020
|
Change
|
CO2 emissions in tonnes*
|
98,439
|
18,680
|
n.m.
|
|
1,409,667
|
3,152,802
|
-55.3%
|
CO2 grams per passenger/km*
|
71.8
|
79.3
|
-9.5%
|
|
75.7
|
57.3
|
32.1%
*rounded to one decimal place
**not meaningful as variance is more than (+)100%
Additional Wizz Air Operational Statistics
|
|
Month
|
|
|
Rolling 12 months to:
|
|
|
May
2021
|
May
2020
|
Change*
|
|
31 May
2021
|
31 May
2020
|
Change
|
Available Seat Kilometres (000s)
|
2,075,468
|
374,484
|
n.m.
|
|
28,597,183
|
58,729,006
|
-51.3%
|
Revenue Passenger Kilometres (000s)
|
1,371,610
|
235,533
|
n.m.
|
|
18,622,492
|
55,040,294
|
-66.2%
*not meaningful as variance is more than (+)100%
Geneva, 2 June 2021