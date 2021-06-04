Wizz Air carried 833,000 passengers in May, vs 127,000 a year earlier

MAY 2021 TRAFFIC AND CO 2 EMISSION STATISTICS

Wizz Air Holdings Plc announces passenger and CO 2 emission statistics for May 2021.

In May 2021, Wizz Air carried 833,000 passengers at a load factor of 66%. Wizz Air continued to grow its network and improve its customer offering as follows:

Wizz Air announced opening of its 43 base in Rome together with the record number of routes ever announced at one time. The airline will base 4 Airbus A321neo aircraft at Rome Fiumicino airport in July 2021. The 32 new services to 19 countries announced will complement the already operated 25 routes from Rome Fiumicino and Rome Ciampino airports ;

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi commence d flights to its latest destinations : Kiev (Ukraine), Bari (Italy), Salalah and Muscat (Oman) ;

Wizz Air continuously operates amongst the lowest CO 2 emissions per passenger/km amongst all competitor airlines, with 75.7 grams per passenger/km for the rolling 12 months to 31 May 2021. For the month of May, emissions in grams per passenger/km were 9.5% lower compared to same month last year, as we witness an improvement in load factors over same time.

Month Rolling 12 months to: May 2021 May 2020 Change*** 31 May 2021 31 May 2020 Change Capacity (seats) 1,260,408 207,025 n.m. 17,830,366 35,839,158 -50.2% Passengers* 832,538 126,549 n.m. 11,378,444 33,483,693 -66.0% Load Factor** 66.1% 61.1% 4.9ppts 63.8% 93.4% -29.6ppts

*booked passengers

**rounded to one decimal place

***not meaningful as variance is more than (+)100%

Wizz Air Monthly CO2 Emission Statistics

Month Rolling 12 months to: May 2021 May 2020 Change** 31 May 2021 31 May 2020 Change CO2 emissions in tonnes* 98,439 18,680 n.m. 1,409,667 3,152,802 -55.3% CO2 grams per passenger/km* 71.8 79.3 -9.5% 75.7 57.3 32.1%

*rounded to one decimal place

**not meaningful as variance is more than (+)100%

Additional Wizz Air Operational Statistics

Month Rolling 12 months to: May 2021 May 2020 Change* 31 May 2021 31 May 2020 Change Available Seat Kilometres (000s) 2,075,468 374,484 n.m. 28,597,183 58,729,006 -51.3% Revenue Passenger Kilometres (000s) 1,371,610 235,533 n.m. 18,622,492 55,040,294 -66.2%

*not meaningful as variance is more than (+)100%

Geneva, 2 June 2021