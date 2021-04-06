Wizz Air carried 480,000 passengers in March 2021 (-72.6%)

Wizz Air Holdings Plc today announces passenger and CO 2 emission statistics for March 2021.

In March 2021, Wizz Air carried 480,000 passengers, operated just below 20% of its capacity at a load factor of 63%. Wizz Air continued to grow its network and improve its customer offering as follows:

Wizz Air announced its 42 nd base in Palermo, Italy, with two Airbus A321 aircraft from June 2021;

base in Palermo, Italy, with two Airbus A321 aircraft from June 2021; A 4 th aircraft was allocated to a base in Tirana, Albania, from May 2021, enabling the start of six new routes to Malmö, Stockholm-Skavsta, Ancona, Pescara, Genova and Rome Ciampino;

aircraft was allocated to a base in Tirana, Albania, from May 2021, enabling the start of six new routes to Malmö, Stockholm-Skavsta, Ancona, Pescara, Genova and Rome Ciampino; New routes were also announced from Tel Aviv to destinations in Greece, from Abu Dhabi to destinations in Kazakhstan and from Poland five new destinations across the Mediterranean;

Wizz Air continuously operates at the lowest CO 2 emissions per passenger/km amongst all competitor airlines, with 79.5 grams per passenger/km for the rolling 12 months to 31 March 2021. For the month of March, emissions in grams per passenger/km were 33% higher than last year due to the drop in load factor, while total CO 2 emissions in tonnes decreased at a slightly higher rate than capacity.

Month Rolling 12 months to: March 2021 March 2020 Change 31 March 2021 31 March 2020 Change Capacity (seats) 768,113 1,907,408 -59.7% 15,929,391 42,800,863 -62.8% Passengers* 480,203 1,754,032 -72.6% 10,185,945 40,038,382 -74.6% Load Factor** 62.5% 92.0% -29.4ppts 63.9% 93.5% -29.6ppts

*booked passengers

**rounded to one decimal place

Wizz Air Monthly CO2 Emission Statistics

Month Rolling 12 months to: March 2021 March 2020 Change 31 March 2021 31 March 2020 Change CO2 emissions in tonnes* 56,366 163,813 -65.6% 1,267,037 3,759,801 -66.3% CO2 grams per passenger/km* 72.9 55.0 32.5% 79.5 57.2 39.0%

*rounded to one decimal place

Additional Wizz Air Operational Statistics

Month Rolling 12 months to: March 2021 March 2020 Change 31 March 2021 31 March 2020 Change Available Seat Kilometres (000s) 1,209,057 3,219,483 -62.4% 24,368,167 69,993,573 -65.2% Revenue Passenger Kilometres (000s) 773,461 2,979,457 -74.0% 15,931,716 65,698,202 -75.8%

Geneva, 6 April 2021