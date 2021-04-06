Wizz Air carried 480,000 passengers in March 2021 (-72.6%)

Wizz Air Holdings Plc today announces passenger and CO2 emission statistics for March 2021.

In March 2021, Wizz Air carried 480,000 passengers, operated just below 20% of its capacity at a load factor of 63%.  Wizz Air continued to grow its network and improve its customer offering as follows:

  • Wizz Air announced its 42nd base in Palermo, Italy, with two Airbus A321 aircraft from June 2021;
  • A 4th aircraft was allocated to a base in Tirana, Albania, from May 2021, enabling the start of six new routes to Malmö, Stockholm-Skavsta, Ancona, Pescara, Genova and Rome Ciampino;
  • New routes were also announced from Tel Aviv to destinations in Greece, from Abu Dhabi to destinations in Kazakhstan and from Poland five new destinations across the Mediterranean;
  • Wizz Air continuously operates at the lowest CO2 emissions per passenger/km amongst all competitor airlines, with 79.5 grams per passenger/km for the rolling 12 months to 31 March 2021. For the month of March, emissions in grams per passenger/km were 33% higher than last year due to the drop in load factor, while total CO2 emissions in tonnes decreased at a slightly higher rate than capacity.
  Month     Rolling 12 months to:  
  March

2021

 March 2020 Change   31 March

2021

 31 March

2020

 Change
Capacity (seats) 768,113 1,907,408 -59.7%   15,929,391 42,800,863 -62.8%
Passengers* 480,203 1,754,032 -72.6%   10,185,945 40,038,382 -74.6%
Load Factor** 62.5% 92.0% -29.4ppts   63.9% 93.5% -29.6ppts

*booked passengers

**rounded to one decimal place

Wizz Air Monthly CO2 Emission Statistics

  Month     Rolling 12 months to:  
  March

2021

 March

2020

 Change   31 March

2021

 31 March

2020

 Change
CO2 emissions in tonnes* 56,366 163,813 -65.6%   1,267,037 3,759,801 -66.3%
CO2 grams per passenger/km* 72.9 55.0 32.5%   79.5 57.2 39.0%

*rounded to one decimal place

Additional Wizz Air Operational Statistics

  Month     Rolling 12 months to:  
  March

2021

 March

2020

 Change   31 March

2021

 31 March

2020

 Change
Available Seat Kilometres (000s) 1,209,057 3,219,483 -62.4%   24,368,167 69,993,573 -65.2%
Revenue Passenger Kilometres (000s) 773,461 2,979,457 -74.0%   15,931,716 65,698,202 -75.8%

 

Geneva, 6 April 2021

