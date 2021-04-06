Wizz Air carried 480,000 passengers in March 2021 (-72.6%)

Wizz Air Holdings Plc today announces passenger and CO2 emission statistics for March 2021.
In March 2021, Wizz Air carried 480,000 passengers, operated just below 20% of its capacity at a load factor of 63%. Wizz Air continued to grow its network and improve its customer offering as follows:
- Wizz Air announced its 42nd base in Palermo, Italy, with two Airbus A321 aircraft from June 2021;
- A 4th aircraft was allocated to a base in Tirana, Albania, from May 2021, enabling the start of six new routes to Malmö, Stockholm-Skavsta, Ancona, Pescara, Genova and Rome Ciampino;
- New routes were also announced from Tel Aviv to destinations in Greece, from Abu Dhabi to destinations in Kazakhstan and from Poland five new destinations across the Mediterranean;
- Wizz Air continuously operates at the lowest CO2 emissions per passenger/km amongst all competitor airlines, with 79.5 grams per passenger/km for the rolling 12 months to 31 March 2021. For the month of March, emissions in grams per passenger/km were 33% higher than last year due to the drop in load factor, while total CO2 emissions in tonnes decreased at a slightly higher rate than capacity.
|Month
|Rolling 12 months to:
|March
2021
|March 2020
|Change
|31 March
2021
|31 March
2020
|Change
|Capacity (seats)
|768,113
|1,907,408
|-59.7%
|15,929,391
|42,800,863
|-62.8%
|Passengers*
|480,203
|1,754,032
|-72.6%
|10,185,945
|40,038,382
|-74.6%
|Load Factor**
|62.5%
|92.0%
|-29.4ppts
|63.9%
|93.5%
|-29.6ppts
*booked passengers
**rounded to one decimal place
Wizz Air Monthly CO2 Emission Statistics
|Month
|Rolling 12 months to:
|March
2021
|March
2020
|Change
|31 March
2021
|31 March
2020
|Change
|CO2 emissions in tonnes*
|56,366
|163,813
|-65.6%
|1,267,037
|3,759,801
|-66.3%
|CO2 grams per passenger/km*
|72.9
|55.0
|32.5%
|79.5
|57.2
|39.0%
*rounded to one decimal place
Additional Wizz Air Operational Statistics
|Month
|Rolling 12 months to:
|March
2021
|March
2020
|Change
|31 March
2021
|31 March
2020
|Change
|Available Seat Kilometres (000s)
|1,209,057
|3,219,483
|-62.4%
|24,368,167
|69,993,573
|-65.2%
|Revenue Passenger Kilometres (000s)
|773,461
|2,979,457
|-74.0%
|15,931,716
|65,698,202
|-75.8%