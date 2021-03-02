Wizz Air carried 383,000 passengers (-87.3%) at 17% capacity and 70% load factor in February 2021

Wizz Air Holdings Plc today announces passenger and CO2 emission statistics for February 2021.
In February 2021, Wizz Air continued to grow its network and improve its customer offering as follows:
- Wizz Air announced its 41st base in Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina, with one Airbus A320 aircraft from May 2021 and a seasonal base in Bourgas, Bulgaria, also with one Airbus A320 aircraft, between 10 June and 12 September 2021;
- Wizz Air continuously operates at the lowest CO2 emissions per passenger/km amongst all competitor airlines, with 72.7 grams per passenger/km for the rolling 12 months to 28 February 2021. For the month of February, emissions in grams per passenger/km were 22% higher than last year due to the drop in load factor, while total CO2 emissions in tonnes decreased at a slightly higher rate than capacity.
|Month
|Rolling 12 months to:
|February
2021
|February 2020
|Change
|28 February
2021
|29 February
2020
|Change
|Capacity (seats)
|548,569
|3,212,875
|-82.9%
|17,068,686
|43,786,151
|-61.0%
|Passengers*
|382,928
|3,014,341
|-87.3%
|11,459,774
|41,006,309
|-72.1%
|Load Factor**
|69.8%
|93.8%
|-24.0ppts
|67.1%
|93.7%
|-26.5ppts
*booked passengers
**rounded to one decimal place
Wizz Air Monthly CO2 Emission Statistics
|Month
|Rolling 12 months to:
|February
2021
|February
2020
|Change
|28 February
2021
|29 February
2020
|Change
|CO2 emissions in tonnes*
|43,596
|283,244
|-84.6%
|1,374,484
|3,849,617
|-64.3%
|CO2 grams per passenger/km*
|69.4
|56.9
|21.9%
|72.7
|57.3
|26.8%
*rounded to one decimal place
Additional Wizz Air Operational Statistics
|Month
|Rolling 12 months to:
|February
2021
|February
2020
|Change
|28 February
2021
|29 February
2020
|Change
|Available Seat Kilometres (000s)
|893,865
|5,281,109
|-83.1%
|27,586,441
|71,502,179
|-61.4%
|Revenue Passenger Kilometres (000s)
|628,163
|4,974,639
|-87.4%
|18,910,399
|67,173,668
|-71.8%
Geneva, 2 March 2021